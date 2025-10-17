Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,704 Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $37,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:CL opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.49. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $76.68 and a 12 month high of $101.89.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

