Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $119.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.