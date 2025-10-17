Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $374,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $598.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $592.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.15.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

