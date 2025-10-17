S Bank Fund Management Ltd Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 142,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,764 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,049,155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $894,764,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 92.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,030,000 after purchasing an additional 672,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $500.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $492.25 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $515.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.58.

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.750-20.000 EPS. Q1 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $562.00 to $550.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

