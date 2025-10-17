WCM Investment Management LLC Has $528,000 Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1,079.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 281,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,777,000 after acquiring an additional 257,366 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.78.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $155.49 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,291,269.60. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $232,122.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,020.29. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,494 shares of company stock valued at $857,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

