Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.29.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $416.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $417.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.80. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

