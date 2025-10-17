iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $245.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

