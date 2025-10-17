Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 3,317 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,570,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291,233 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,043,975,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $991,316,000 after buying an additional 562,246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Intel by 22.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $849,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,836 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.33. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.54.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

