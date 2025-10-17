iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $101.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

