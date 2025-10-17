Stratos Investment Management LLC Sells 3,033 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Stratos Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

