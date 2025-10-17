Mattson Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF $RECS

Mattson Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 69,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 492,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after buying an additional 18,862 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 90,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 26,311 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

RECS opened at $39.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

