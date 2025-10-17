Stratos Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC now owns 134,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $325.77 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $332.20. The company has a market capitalization of $543.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

