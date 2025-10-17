Values First Advisors Inc. Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,075.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,121.37.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $894.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $909.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $934.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.60, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,614.32. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,737 shares of company stock valued at $16,798,825 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

