Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 2,375 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 71,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.