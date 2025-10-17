Master S Wealth Management Inc. Has $679,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Master S Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 0.3% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 31.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 32.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $126.49 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $119.02 and a one year high of $161.24. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 97.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

