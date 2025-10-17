Values First Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 101.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,165,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,498,000 after buying an additional 2,094,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 65.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,740,000 after buying an additional 1,755,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,660,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,410,000 after buying an additional 1,506,024 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 94.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,402,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,957,000 after buying an additional 1,167,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 769.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,266,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,004,000 after buying an additional 1,121,249 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson stock opened at $235.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $243.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.15.

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

In other Ferguson news, insider Kevin Michael Murphy sold 8,800 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.13, for a total transaction of $2,060,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 159,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,444,645.03. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jake Schlicher sold 3,000 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $700,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,741.52. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,575 shares of company stock worth $6,688,246. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.14.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

