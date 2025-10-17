Master S Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 29,663 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Master S Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $17,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

