Leerink Partnrs Issues Positive Forecast for ABT Earnings

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $127.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $221.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.56.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

