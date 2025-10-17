Textron (NYSE:TXT) and EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Critical Survey

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) and EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Textron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of EVE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Textron shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of EVE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Textron and EVE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textron 0 7 6 0 2.46 EVE 1 2 3 0 2.33

Profitability

Textron presently has a consensus price target of $92.45, suggesting a potential upside of 13.22%. EVE has a consensus price target of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 53.21%. Given EVE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVE is more favorable than Textron.

This table compares Textron and EVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textron 5.80% 14.26% 6.12% EVE N/A -202.62% -65.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Textron and EVE”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textron $13.70 billion 1.06 $824.00 million $4.42 18.48 EVE N/A N/A -$138.17 million ($0.63) -7.08

Textron has higher revenue and earnings than EVE. EVE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Textron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Textron has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVE has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Textron beats EVE on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc. operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts. The Bell segment supplies military and commercial helicopters, tiltrotor aircrafts, and related spare parts and services. The Textron Systems segment offers unmanned aircraft systems, electronic systems and solutions, advanced marine crafts, piston aircraft engines, live military air-to-air and air-to-ship training, weapons and related components, and armored and specialty vehicles. The Industrial segment offers blow-molded solutions, including conventional plastic fuel tanks and pressurized fuel tanks for hybrid vehicle applications, clear-vision systems, plastic tanks for catalytic reduction systems, and battery housing systems for use in electric vehicles primarily to automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and golf cars, off-road utility vehicles, powersports products, light transportation vehicles, aviation ground support equipment, professional turf-maintenance equipment, and turf-care vehicles to golf courses and resorts, government agencies and municipalities, consumers, outdoor enthusiasts, and commercial and industrial users. The Textron eAviation segment manufactures and sells light aircraft and gliders with electric and combustion engines; and provides other research and development initiatives related to sustainable aviation solutions. The Finance segment offers financing services to purchase new and pre-owned aviation aircraft and Bell helicopters. Textron Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About EVE

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.