Mattson Financial Services LLC Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.1% in the first quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $536,332.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,361,179.27. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,521,495 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $245.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.31 and its 200-day moving average is $258.05. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $233.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

