Aon plc $AON Shares Sold by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $343.09 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $323.73 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.80.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AON from $421.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

