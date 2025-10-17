Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $12.54 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.6% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.10.

NYSE TMO opened at $536.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $494.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

