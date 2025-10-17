Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,304 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,308,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,554,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 942,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,866,000 after buying an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 934,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,298,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,633,000 after buying an additional 31,118 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2%

SLYV opened at $87.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $96.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

