Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 228,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,067,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.29.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $492.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $470.54 and a 200 day moving average of $464.37. The company has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

