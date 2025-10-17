Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 3,183 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial makes up about 1.0% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,384,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 389,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 51.0% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $151.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $166.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average of $148.30.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

