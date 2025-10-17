Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 366,757 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,700,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,757 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $276,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $111.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.75 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 7,200 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $1,000,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,693.55. The trade was a 30.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $588,261.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,429.02. This represents a 31.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,429 shares of company stock worth $5,351,362. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

