Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 278,050 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 795,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $307,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health stock opened at $348.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $458.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.85 and a 200-day moving average of $356.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Barclays lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $373.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Elevance Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

