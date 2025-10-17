Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 554,262 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,357,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 554,262 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $338,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,760,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 143,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,931,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $72.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

