Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $52,425.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 291,439 shares in the company, valued at $16,976,321.75. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 24th, Michael Chi sold 2,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $118,692.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Michael Chi sold 13,749 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $694,324.50.

On Monday, September 15th, Michael Chi sold 4,150 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $232,400.00.

On Thursday, July 24th, Michael Chi sold 2,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $120,792.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Michael Chi sold 13,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $770,000.00.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.25. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

