Empirical Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,436,000. Uptick Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $109.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $111.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.31.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.