iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9%

IVE stock opened at $204.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.38. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $209.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

