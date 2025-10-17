TFC Financial Management Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

TFC Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Waters by 2.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 5.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Waters by 5.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 price objective on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.80.

WAT opened at $334.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Waters Corporation has a 12 month low of $275.05 and a 12 month high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

