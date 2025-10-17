Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Stock Position Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,966 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $54,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $922,447 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.4%

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.