Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its position in Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.6% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $428.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 247.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.