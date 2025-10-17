Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.7% during the second quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 649,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,780,000 after buying an additional 62,743 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Arete began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.