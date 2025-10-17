Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Shares Sold by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,321,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 232,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,680,910,000 after buying an additional 2,710,930 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,159,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $983,161,000 after buying an additional 138,678 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,998,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $947,006,000 after buying an additional 29,753 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,891,000 after buying an additional 189,076 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.80.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $288.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $302.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.94 and its 200-day moving average is $259.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.