Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 46,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE USB opened at $45.62 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

