Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5,696.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $1,254,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $255.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.53 and a 200-day moving average of $336.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.80 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.49 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

