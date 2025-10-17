Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

PLTR stock opened at $178.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $190.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

