Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $152.94 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The company had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

