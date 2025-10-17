TFC Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 80,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 136,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.19 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.