TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $228,000 Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

TFC Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. EWA LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.9% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,840. This trade represents a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $12,462,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $127.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day moving average is $97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $128.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

