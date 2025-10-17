Praxis Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,730 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 59.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Newmont by 25.9% during the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 378,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after buying an additional 77,865 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Newmont by 125.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $176,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,496.31. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,249 shares of company stock worth $1,132,065. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. CIBC set a $112.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $105.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

Newmont Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of NEM stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.68. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

