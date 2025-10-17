Hershey Company (The) $HSY Shares Sold by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR reduced its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hershey by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $176.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,420. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,472,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,852,320. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,704 shares of company stock worth $12,206,910. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $186.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.62. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.