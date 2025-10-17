APA Corporation $APA Shares Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,768 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in APA were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in APA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in APA by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in APA by 499.2% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in APA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on APA from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on APA from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on APA from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.26.

Shares of APA opened at $23.00 on Friday. APA Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

