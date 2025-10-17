LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Bought by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 85.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 27,380 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.0%

LYB opened at $45.83 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $92.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.0%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 711.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

