Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF $SFLR Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 236.8% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Trading Down 0.4%

SFLR stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $36.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of -0.70.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Cuts Dividend

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.