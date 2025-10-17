Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $191.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $194.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.52.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

