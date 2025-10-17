AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 33,092 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,092 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $88,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $191.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.09 and its 200 day moving average is $164.52. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

