Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Clorox Company $CLX

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Clorox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Clorox by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $131.64.

Clorox Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $117.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $116.53 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.07%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

